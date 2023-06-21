20th Romp festival officially underway in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The 20th annual Romp festival is officially kicking off.

A full line up is ready to go for this year’s bluegrass music festival.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the Stillhouse Junkies will take the stage, and will be followed by the Damn Tall Buildings at 9:30.

The festival is set to continue through Sunday.

Our 14 News crew will be covering the festival throughout the day.

We will bring you updates as the event goes on.

