20th Romp festival officially underway in Owensboro
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The 20th annual Romp festival is officially kicking off.

A full line up is ready to go for this year’s bluegrass music festival.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the Stillhouse Junkies will take the stage, and will be followed by the Damn Tall Buildings at 9:30.

The festival is set to continue through Sunday.

Our 14 News crew will be covering the festival throughout the day.

We will bring you updates as the event goes on.

Click here for details and a full schedule.

