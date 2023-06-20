Walnut Trail to be dedicated Tuesday in Boonville

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Boonville will dedicate its Walnut Trail Tuesday at 11 a.m.

It’s a 440-foot fenced-in lighted asphalt pathway.

It’s on the west end of Locust Street, behind Long John Silver’s.

The city built it, mostly with volunteers, to allow foot traffic, bicycle and golf carts to safely travel without being on Hwy. 62.

