Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Walnut Trail to be dedicated Tuesday in Boonville

Walnut Trail to be dedicated Tuesday in Boonville
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Boonville will dedicate its Walnut Trail Tuesday at 11 a.m.

It’s a 440-foot fenced-in lighted asphalt pathway.

It’s on the west end of Locust Street, behind Long John Silver’s.

The city built it, mostly with volunteers, to allow foot traffic, bicycle and golf carts to safely travel without being on Hwy. 62.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft
Fire at Domtar in Hawesville
Fire crews called to Domtar Paper Mill in Hawesville

Latest News

Salvation Army announces Corp officers for Owensboro and Madisonville
New fire truck dedication set for Tuesday in Evansville
New fire truck dedication set for Tuesday in Evansville
Cody Marvell (Left) and Charles Berry (Right)
Deputies: Items stolen from Toyota Boshoku & drugs found at home
Mackenzie Vincent
Deputies: Drunk driver hits landscape boulder at gas station