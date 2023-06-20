Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - In Wabash County this morning, one person is dead after a truck lost control and crashed.

We have the latest information from the sheriff’s office.

New pictures this morning show crews battling a fire at Domtar Paper Mill in Hancock County.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:00 Monday night.

The Evansville Teachers Association says a complaint has been filed on their behalf against the EVSC.

Officials say it comes from an approved stipend for the upcoming school year.

Starting Wednesday, ROMP returns for its 20th year in Daviess County.

We have a look at what you can expect if you plan on going out over the next couple days.

