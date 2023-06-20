Traffic Alert: Crews responding to water main break on Boonville-New Harmony Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatchers confirm crews are dealing with a water main break on Boonville-New Harmony Road.

That’s near Petersburg and Highway 57.

Officials say the call came in just before 2:00 this morning.

At this time, all roads in the area are still open.

Dispatchers say everyone impacted has been notified and drivers should be cautions in the area.

We will update this story as it develops.

