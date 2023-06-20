Stolen boat found in Ohio River with missing parts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a boat was found in the Ohio River just west of Horseshoe Bend Monday.

They believed it to be stolen and later found out it had been stolen in Livingston County, Kentucky.

Police say parts were removed, and it was let go in the river.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

