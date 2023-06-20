Scattered showers each day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers popped up again on Tuesday afternoon over small portions of the Tri-State. Warm, humid air will remain over the region through the weekend and will help spawn pop-up storms each day. High temps will rise to near 80 through Friday with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Warmer air moves in for the weekend, with highs nearing 90 on Saturday and Sunday. Another weather maker will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through Tuesday next week.

