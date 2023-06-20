Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Scattered showers each day

Widespread rainfall not likely
6/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers popped up again on Tuesday afternoon over small portions of the Tri-State. Warm, humid air will remain over the region through the weekend and will help spawn pop-up storms each day. High temps will rise to near 80 through Friday with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Warmer air moves in for the weekend, with highs nearing 90 on Saturday and Sunday. Another weather maker will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through Tuesday next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
Person flown to hospital after accident in Warrick Co.
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
Fire at Domtar in Hawesville
Fire crews called to Domtar Paper Mill in Hawesville

Latest News

6/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
6/20 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Humid, Scattered Storms
6/19 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast