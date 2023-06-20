Salvation Army announces Corp officers for Owensboro and Madisonville

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Salvation Army has announced Corp officers for Owensboro and Madisonville.

Lieutenants Victor and Carla Haworth will be leading the Owensboro Corps.

Carla is an Owensboro native and graduate of Apollo High School. Victor is from a military family and has lived around the world.

Captain Ken Griffey, Jr. assumes leadership at the Madisonville Corps.

He most recently served the Salvation Army for six years in Middlesboro, KY.

