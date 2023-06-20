Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Salvation Army announces Corp officers for Owensboro and Madisonville

Salvation Army announces Corp officers for Owensboro and Madisonville
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Salvation Army has announced Corp officers for Owensboro and Madisonville.

Lieutenants Victor and Carla Haworth will be leading the Owensboro Corps.

Salvation Army announces Corp officers for Owensboro and Madisonville
Salvation Army announces Corp officers for Owensboro and Madisonville

Carla is an Owensboro native and graduate of Apollo High School. Victor is from a military family and has lived around the world.

Captain Ken Griffey, Jr. assumes leadership at the Madisonville Corps.

Salvation Army announces Corp officers for Owensboro and Madisonville
Salvation Army announces Corp officers for Owensboro and Madisonville

He most recently served the Salvation Army for six years in Middlesboro, KY.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft
Fire at Domtar in Hawesville
Fire crews called to Domtar Paper Mill in Hawesville

Latest News

Walnut Trail under construction in 2021
Walnut Trail to be dedicated Tuesday in Boonville
New fire truck dedication set for Tuesday in Evansville
New fire truck dedication set for Tuesday in Evansville
Cody Marvell (Left) and Charles Berry (Right)
Deputies: Items stolen from Toyota Boshoku & drugs found at home
Mackenzie Vincent
Deputies: Drunk driver hits landscape boulder at gas station