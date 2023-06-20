Romp starts this week in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s almost time for ROMP.

Workers at Yellow Creek Park are putting the finishing touches on the biggest project, the stage.

The BlueGrass Museum prepares for Romp all year round.

With this being the 20th year, they have a pretty good routine with setting up.

Executive Director Chris Joslin says the weather has been a bit of a challenge, but it hasn’t slowed them down.

”So yesterday, we had rain, but we’ve built those contingencies in to the schedule because we know the down beat is Thursday at 4 p.m. So we didn’t really. The rain slowed us down a little bit yesterday, but there was no lightning or no thunderstorms. So we just powered through that doing the stage build. So we are on schedule,” said Joslin.

Kicking off the show Wednesday, The Stillhouse Junkies take the stage at 8 p.m., and the festival runs through Saturday.

Click here for details and a full schedule.

