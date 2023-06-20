Refugees in Owensboro form international soccer team

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Across the world countries are celebrating World Refugee Day.

One community of refugees in Owensboro went from fighting to survive in their home countries, to thriving, with help from a new international soccer league.

It’s a team that’s about a lot more than the game.

“Soccer brings people together, and makes friends, and realizes their talents,” said International Center of Owensboro Employment Manager and coach Donald Abler.

The International Center of Owensboro soccer team’s players come from Africa and Asia.

A lot of them are refugees, and you know the situation of refugees. They came from very hard places, and they feel like they are lost,” said Abler.

Abler says the team helps the refugees build a new community.

“One of the players arrived from Congo only last week. He was so excited that he has a family, or he has somewhere to go,” said Abler.

The players also come from Rwanda, Tanzania, and Afghanistan, but one says he hopes to see even more countries represented in the future.

“If you want to play soccer, you can come and join this new team, and there are like all people from all countries,” said the team’s translator, Piere Twihenya.

Teammate Peter Mbayo says the group provides the players with future opportunities.

“If the players focus on school and their sport, they can go to college and be drafted on a team,” said Mbayo.

“Who knows? Maybe one day one of these guys can be a US soccer player. You never know, said Abler.

