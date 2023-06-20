Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Recount results now in for Boonville Mayor race

Recount results now in for Boonville Mayor race
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, the results are in for a recount on the Boonville mayor position.

Officials say Deborah Stevens lost again to Bradley Downing.

Downing beat Stevens in the primary on May 2 by 12 votes.

Stevens requested a recount a few weeks ago, and payed the election board $100 to do it.

The paperwork from the circuit court shows Downing is still the winner of the Boonville Mayor election.

This time, Stevens lost by seven votes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
Person flown to hospital after accident in Warrick Co.
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
Fire at Domtar in Hawesville
Fire crews called to Domtar Paper Mill in Hawesville

Latest News

38-year-old Moses Monroe
Affidavit: Man facing neglect charge after telling, filming child walking into busy road
New Executive Director named at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana (Ryan Scott)
New Executive Director named at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to water main break on Boonville-New Harmony Rd.
6/20 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines