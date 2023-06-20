Birthday Club
Plans submitted for new ride at Holiday World

Officials aren’t ready to ‘spill the gravy’
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It looks like plans are in the works for a new ride at Holiday World.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, plans were submitted at the end of April for an amusement park ride called, “Gravy Boat”.

There is speculation from roller coaster enthusiasts that it will be put where the old Pilgrim’s Plunge was, in the Thanksgiving section..

We reached out to Holiday World officials who told us quote, “We’re not ready to spill the ‘gravy boat’ just yet.”

Holiday World officials told us last week they are also looking to replace the Raging Rapids ride that closed Saturday after 33 years.

