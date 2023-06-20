Birthday Club
Person flown to hospital after accident in Warrick Co.

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person was badly hurt during an accident Monday evening in Warrick County.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Zoar Church Road near Elberfeld.

Deputies tell us a man was using a tractor to do some work near a pond.

They believe he got too close to the embankment and was thrown from the tractor, which might have rolled over on him.

Deputies say the tractor was upright when the man was found, so they aren’t sure.

Nobody saw it happen.

Deputies say the man was semi-conscious and had severe injuries when he was flown to the hospital.

