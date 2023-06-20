Owensboro hotel and apartment project moving forward after supply chain issues

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Envision Contractor’s “The Brio” construction project is still active in the heart of Owensboro.

[Previous Story: Owensboro leaders break ground on ‘Brio’ project, announce Home 2 Suits by Hilton hotel.

Although they broke ground on the project back in November 2019, Project Manager John Clancy says there were a few delays due to supply chain issues.

“We’re moving forward as fast as we can and as fast as the material shows up here,” said Clancy. “We’re gonna get put in place.”

Clancy says the project got approved to add two more floors to the apartment side of the building and an additional floor to the hotel side.

Now, he says the space will have 144-146 Home 2 Suites by Hilton Hotel rooms and 117 apartment units.

Clancy says there will be retail stores, a pickle ball court, outdoor entertainment areas, and a courtyard.

“I’m really excited,” said Clancy. “I can’t wait to get it done and turn and lead the community enjoy it. I think it’s going to be an icon downtown for many years.”

He says they’ve also submitted a request to the city to extend the project time, and they are still waiting to hear back on an approval.

Mayor Tom Watson says once the project is complete, it will be a big addition to downtown Owensboro.

“With the size of our convention and the size of the hotels, we needed about another 100 rooms to really give us 400 rooms downtown,” said Watson. “We found that’s a good number for conventions coming in, so they don’t have to be scattered, you know, in other hotels that are not walking distance.”

Officials say the project is projected to be complete in 2024, but the exact date has yet to be released.

