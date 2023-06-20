Ohio River Crossing work continuing south in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Construction on the Ohio River Crossing is continuing south into east Henderson.

Officials say after morning rush hour traffic, expect some short-term closures on US 41 and KY 351.

Construction crews have brought in heavy equipment to level the ground for the future road south of US 41.

One Henderson resident, Yvonne Peacock, has lived in a neighborhood for 25 years next to the ongoing construction. She says the road is much closer to her house than she thought.

”It seemed a long distance away at that point, and as it’s built, it seems to come closer,” said Peacock.

We’ll keep you updated as construction continues.

