EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department will dedicate a new fire truck Tuesday.

It’ll happen at the Ford Center at 3:30 p.m.

It’s a 2023 Pierce Pumper built in Appleton, Wisconsin, costing about $654,000.

The truck will be named for fallen firefighter Kerry Postlewaite.

