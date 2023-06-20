New Executive Director named at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana have announced Ryan Scott as their new Executive Director.

Board President, Sherri Bell, says she believes Scott’s passion will be a great asset to the organization and community.

“Ryan’s background in education and his passion for youth and belief that everyone, regardless of circumstances has immense value and infinite potential will be phenomenal for the organization and our area,” Bell said.

Scott is originally from Chrisney, and currently lives in Henderson, Kentucky. He received his undergraduate degree from Murray State University and two master’s degrees from The University of the Cumberlands.

“Thousands of research studies have proven that positive, nurturing, supportive relationships are the lifeblood of a successful, happy life. Connecting children with role models who can provide these critical elements have the ability to literally change the direction of a kid’s life,” says Scott. “In a world where hope is often lacking among our most vulnerable youth, one positive role model can provide the essential support needed to persevere through life. Life is easily the hardest thing we ever have to do, but having someone walking beside you makes it 10x easier.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana is a one-to-one mentoring program dedicated to improving the lives of children in our community. Established in 1969, we currently serve children in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Spencer, and Gibson Counties in Southwest Indiana, and Henderson County in Kentucky.

