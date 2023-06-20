Marcia Yockey to be inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Meteorologist Marcia Yockey is being inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Hall of fame.

Everyone remembers Yockey for her humorous approach to the forecast, from delivering weather in a jail cell to windsurfing in the middle of a segment.

She started her career here at WFIE in 1953 and gave the Tri-state their forecast for 35 years.

Her favorite pastime was flying her plane.

Marcia passed away in 2000.

She’ll be honored at the annual Indiana Broadcasters Conference in October.

Marcia is one of six broadcasters who be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Richard M. Fairbanks Hall of Fame.

One of the other six is producer Clayton Taylor, who was a reporter at WFIE in the 80′s. He spent much of his career in Indianapolis and is retired.

You can see some of Marcia’s best memories here:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.