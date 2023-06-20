Birthday Club
Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say

A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina hit a $2 million jackpot after risking just $20 on a scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials.

The North Carolina Lottery said Hyeon Jung bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Green Street Grocery in High Point where he works as an employee.

When Jung returned to the store Friday to collect his prize, he had the option of taking it as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Ung chose the lump-sum $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

