HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man has been indicted on sex abuse charges by a Hopkins County Grand Jury.

Court records state Pedro Hernandez-Carreno is accused of sexual contact with a child less than 12 years of age.

Officials say the incident happened between October of 2018 and 2019.

