Humid, Scattered Storms
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny early then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s behind northeasterly winds. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms early as lows dip into the upper 60s.
Wednesday, partly sunny with a 20% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s behind northerly winds. The severe weather threats are low through Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.