Humid, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny early then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s behind northeasterly winds. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms early as lows dip into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 20% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s behind northerly winds. The severe weather threats are low through Wednesday.

