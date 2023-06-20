Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Humid, Scattered Storms

5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny early then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s behind northeasterly winds. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms early as lows dip into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 20% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s behind northerly winds. The severe weather threats are low through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
Fire at Domtar in Hawesville
Fire crews called to Domtar Paper Mill in Hawesville
27-year-old Keysha Mosby
ISP: Woman arrested after nearly hitting Perry Co. deputy

Latest News

6/19 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/19 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
Daily rain possible this week
6/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.