Fresh produce stand now open in ‘food desert’ area of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new produce stand at the corner of Weinbach and Covert is offering nourishment in what is considered a food desert on the East side.

Farm to table is the Produce Patch’s goal, as most of the produce comes fresh from the farm of Abby Slone’s family in Washington, Indiana.

“Its just really been out mission to bring fresh produce to convenient locations,” said Slone.

40% of homes in Vanderburgh County are more than a mile from any grocery store, according to the USDA, and Produce Patch has set up shop in one of Evansville’s largest food deserts.

“With this just being kind of a residential area, we find that people stop in on their way home, or ‘We just went to the grocery store and now we have to get a Watermelon,’’ or ‘I needed green tomatoes to make fried green tomatoes,’” said Slone.

Bill, like many of the other customers, have made a stop at the Produce Patch a part of his routine.

“I come here to the parch store and to the carwash down the street, so this is on my way,” said Bill.

“We realize that not everyone has access to everything that we sell, so people are just thrilled to be able to have something that looks as good as it tastes,” said Slone.

The farm’s idea of meeting the needs of food deserts has helped them spread from one to six locations across southern Indiana.

The Produce Patch will remain open through the end of the summer daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

