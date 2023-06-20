EVSC students performing with ‘Phantom Regiment’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special performance is set Tuesday night for some EVSC high school marching band students.

The Drum Corp “Phantom Regiment” is in Evansville working on this year’s program.

Some EVSC bands are joining in for clinics and rehearsals.

Those students will then join Phantom Regiment in a community performance.

It’s at 8 p.m. at North High School’s Bundrant stadium.

