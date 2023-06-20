EPD hosts Axon roadshow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police departments around the world have been upping their technology over the years with things like body cameras, fleet cameras, and drones

Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department hosted the Axon Roadshow in the parking lot at CK Newsome Center.

During the event Axon showed off its new technology to first responders.

Sgt. Anna Gray says she is amazed at the advances she has seen over the years.

“Every time we think that we have some really good technology, like the drones and things like that, we see something like this and we realize how much more is out there. We’re pretty blessed to have that on the Evansville Police Department. Certainly when we see things like this we definitely know that we can expand a little bit as well,” said Sgt. Gray.

First responders got to check out new cameras, drones, and tazer technology.

They also got the chance to see the new advances in virtual reality training.

