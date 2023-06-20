Displaced left turns set to take shape along Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re all used to taking our left turns once we get to the light at the intersection.

But, what if that left turn happened a lot sooner, say a couple hundred feet before the light?

That’s what the displaced left turn will be doing across Evansville, and it’s focused around efficiency, safety, and traffic flow.

“They have seen a reduction in crashes, and definitely an increase in the traffic flow in that area,” said Gary Brian, Public Information Director for INDOT Southwest.

One displaced left turn currently exists in Indiana, up near Indianapolis on US-31.

“The type of efficiency we’re going to realize, and the safety improvements that will happen because of the project, I think it’s worth the growing pains,” said Nicole Minton, Public Outreach Manager for Lochmueller Group.

So how do they work?

Normally, you turn left at the intersection you’re looking to change directions at. The displaced left turn pushes that turn up a couple hundred feet.

“A lot of people would naturally say, why not put an interchange in,” Minton said. “We found that these innovative solutions like a displaced left turn meet the need of getting traffic through an intersection.”

The second displaced left turn is set to happen here in Evansville -- at Epworth Road and the Lloyd. That’s scheduled to finish in December of 2023.

Brian says the turn will be noticeable when it goes up, with plenty of signs notifying drivers of the shift.

“There will be a lot of signs, a lot of lighting,” Brian said. “We really light these guys up.”

That won’t be the last place for the turn.

It’ll also be featured in the Lloyd4U project, at Stockwell Road, Cross Pointe Boulevard, and more intersections.

Minton says they did a lot of leg work to study the traffic flow along the arterial commuter roadway.

“Making sure we’re looking at not just what the traffic is like now, but what the traffic is gonna be like in the future,” Minton said.

She says the displaced left turn is just one of a couple different ways they plan on improving traffic flow for commuters.

“So they’re safer, more efficient, and they’re gonna take some getting used to,” Minton said.

The Lloyd4U project is set to happen in stages, with construction tentatively scheduled to be done by 2027. They break ground on the project in spring of 2024.

Click here for information on project timelines.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.