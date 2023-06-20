Deputies: Items stolen from Toyota Boshoku & drugs found at home

GIBSON, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Deputies say they got a call Monday morning about items stolen from Toyota Boshoku.

They say the investigation led them to a property on 390 North.

Deputies say that’s where they spotted some of the items in plain view.

They were able to get a search warrant to look for more.

Deputies say two men, 29-year-old Cody Marvell, of Francisco, and 47-year-old Charles Berry, of Newburgh, were at the property.

They say along with the stolen items, they recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to jail.

Deputies say Berry was charged with Possession of Methamphetamines over 5 grams, Possession of Paraphernalia with a prior, Theft over $750, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic, and Possession of Marijuana.

Marvell was charged with Possession of Methamphetamines Over 5 Grams, Possession of Paraphernalia With a Prior, Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, and Possession of Marijuana.

