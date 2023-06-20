Deputies: Drunk driver hits landscape boulder at gas station
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Gibson County say they saw a driver hit a landscape boulder at a Haubstadt convenience store.
It happened Sunday morning before 3 a.m.
They say they stopped the driver, 25-year-old Mackenzie Vincent of Princeton.
Deputies say they could smell alcohol, and after a roadside DUI investigation, took Vincent to jail.
They say she also has a prior OWI conviction.
Vincent is now out of jail on bond.
