Deputies: Drunk driver hits landscape boulder at gas station

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Gibson County say they saw a driver hit a landscape boulder at a Haubstadt convenience store.

It happened Sunday morning before 3 a.m.

They say they stopped the driver, 25-year-old Mackenzie Vincent of Princeton.

Deputies say they could smell alcohol, and after a roadside DUI investigation, took Vincent to jail.

They say she also has a prior OWI conviction.

Vincent is now out of jail on bond.

