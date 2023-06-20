Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Demo underway on Hanson Elementary

Demo underway on Hanson Elementary
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Demo is underway on Hanson Elementary in Hopkins County.

It’s one of two Hopkins County School buildings that closed at the end of the school year.

As we reported last month, the new Hanson Elementary School building is expected to be complete by August 3.

It’s on the site of the existing campus.

Officials have been discussing the new building for more than a decade due to outgrowing the old building.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person flown to hospital after accident in Warrick Co.
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
Fire at Domtar in Hawesville
Fire crews called to Domtar Paper Mill in Hawesville
Cody Marvell (Left) and Charles Berry (Right)
Deputies: Items stolen from Toyota Boshoku & drugs found at home
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash
Mt. Carmel man killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Displaced left turn part of Lloyd4U project
Displaced left turns set to take shape along Lloyd Expressway
Ohio River Crossing work continuing south in Henderson
Ohio River Crossing work continuing south in Henderson
Owensboro hotel and apartment project moving forward after supply chain issues
Owensboro hotel and apartment project moving forward after supply chain issues
Refugees in Owensboro form international soccer team
Refugees in Owensboro form international soccer team