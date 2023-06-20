Demo underway on Hanson Elementary

HANSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Demo is underway on Hanson Elementary in Hopkins County.

It’s one of two Hopkins County School buildings that closed at the end of the school year.

As we reported last month, the new Hanson Elementary School building is expected to be complete by August 3.

It’s on the site of the existing campus.

Officials have been discussing the new building for more than a decade due to outgrowing the old building.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.