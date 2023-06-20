Birthday Club
Affidavit: Man facing neglect charge after telling, filming child walking into busy road

38-year-old Moses Monroe
38-year-old Moses Monroe(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they arrested a man after he put his child in danger.

According to an affidavit, that happened around 11 p.m. on June 19.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman that they had dealt with the night before.

That man was identified as 38-year-old Moses Monroe.

The woman told officers she had taken Monroe’s son to meet with him. She says when they arrived on scene, the child was next to her and not in any danger.

Officers say when they spoke with Monroe, he told them that the woman left his son in the street and he had video of it.

An affidavit shows in the video Monroe is standing in a parking lot recording his son walking. Monroe can also be heard multiple times telling his son to go on and walk back into the road. The child listens to him and starts walking into the road.

Officers say Monroe told the child he wanted police to see him walking in the road, and that the woman is a block away.

According to EPD, that road was Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which is still busy around 10 p.m.

Monroe was then arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He is facing a child neglect charge.

