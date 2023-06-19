Walgreens in Madisonville experiences armed robbery, police say
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department officials say that a male suspect robbed the Walgreens on South Main Street Friday night.
According to a press release, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Walgreens on South Main Street around 9:38 p.m.
Officials say an unknown male entered the Walgreens wearing a black mask and a North Face hoodie and began threatened staff with a firearm before leaving with cash from the register.
The Madisonville Police Department is requesting anyone with information about the suspect to contact police.
