UE unveils strategic plan for future

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s Athletic Department has unveiled its strategic plan for the future.

Athletic Director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried presented the “Path to Excellence” which laid out goals that the University will focus on for the future. The strategic plan included improving education of student athletes, competing and winning at the highest level of sports, and managing financial resources.

”This plan positively impacts all of our student athletes. So when you look at academics, student athletes experience, all those, that this is gonna benefit everyone. So there is no taking a step backwards there. It’s just making sure we are intentional on how we allocate resources,” said Siegfreid.

Siegfreid says more details on facility improvements will be released in a months time, but he did say the Carson Center will see exterior and interior changes.

