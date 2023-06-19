Tri-state farmers deal with abnormally dry conditions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The recent rain has been a welcome relief for tri-state farmers, but their problems aren’t over. Conditions in the area are still considered abnormally dry.

This is a crucial time of year for farmers: growing season. This can mean a lot of different things, among them is that rain is important. Unfortunately for farmers, our recent weather hasn’t been overly cooperative.

Hans Schmitz is a conservation agronomist as well as a farmer. He says he understands how important rain is to the area, especially given the way many of the area’s fields are watered.

“In this neck of the woods, irrigation exists; however, most of the farmland is rainfed, so rain is extremely important,” said Schmitz.

He says we may be experiencing a flash drought. He says the Ohio River Valley usually receives about 50 inches of rain in a year, about 20 of which would ideally fall during growing season.

Farmers need rain to offset the moisture which evaporates not only from the soil, but also from the plants themselves, and he says our recent rain hasn’t been enough.

“We hope that we’ve got the stored-up soil moisture to keep everything going and wherein that’s not the case, the rainfall that we do get becomes doubly as important,” said Schmitz.

Hans says different crops weather the dry conditions differently. Some, like soy beans, are more resilient; while others, like corn, are more vulnerable. He says he’s already seen some leaves on stalks of corn starting to roll as they dry up.

Despite all this, he says he’s not panicking just yet.

“I don’t think we’re in the running-around-like-a-chicken-with-our-heads-cut-off or Chicken Little-type situation yet if we want to stay in the realm of poultry,” said Schmitz.

Hans says he’s aware of only one severe drought in the past 50 years, and so far conditions aren’t looking the same. This has some farmers hopeful about the future.

“Anyone who’s willing to farm is willing to accept that weather is going to be the majority of the risk during the growing season,” said Schmitz.

Aside from the unfavorable conditions for farmers right now, there will also be a lot of farm equipment on the road, so he encourages people to be patient as they encounter farmers.

