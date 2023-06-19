Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: Lane closures on I-69 begin Monday

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lane closures are coming to I-69 if you’re traveling on the north side of the Tri-State.

Starting Monday, INDOT will be restricting lanes on the north and southbound side of I-69 in Gibson County. That will be between State Road 168 and State Road 57.

Crews are working on six bridges on that stretch. They say each section will take about two weeks.

Officials say to add some time to your morning commute if you’re taking 69 Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
Vanderburgh Humane Society to host 2nd annual “Wag N’ Drag” event
Vanderburgh Humane Society to host 2nd annual “Wag N’ Drag” event
EPD: Shots fired Saturday on Riverside Drive
EPD: Shots fired Saturday on Riverside Drive

Latest News

LPGA tournament to have signification economic impact on Dubois Co.
LPGA Tournament to have significant economic impact on Dubois Co.
EPD: Shots fired Saturday on Riverside Drive
EPD: Shots fired Saturday on Riverside Drive
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft
LPGA tournament to have signification economic impact on Dubois Co.
LPGA tournament to have signification economic impact on Dubois Co.