Traffic Alert: Lane closures on I-69 begin Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lane closures are coming to I-69 if you’re traveling on the north side of the Tri-State.

Starting Monday, INDOT will be restricting lanes on the north and southbound side of I-69 in Gibson County. That will be between State Road 168 and State Road 57.

Crews are working on six bridges on that stretch. They say each section will take about two weeks.

Officials say to add some time to your morning commute if you’re taking 69 Monday.

