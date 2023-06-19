Possible water main break reported on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Neighbors along Franklin Street, between Barker and Tekoppel, tell us there’s a possible water main break in that area.

They say water was gushing down the road Monday afternoon, and there were crews from the water department there.

Dispatchers say they haven’t been notified of any street closure there.

We aren’t able to reach water department officials, likely due to the holiday.

Another caller tells us they have no water at all at their home.

We will pass along any information we get.

