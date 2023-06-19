Owensboro woman facing trafficking charges, accused of dealing meth

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman in Owensboro is facing charges after officials say they received tips about drug trafficking taking place in the 900 block of East 15th Street.

According to a release, investigators with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office made controlled buys from 41-year-old Layna Brown.

On June 16, detectives say they arrested Brown.

Brown was charged with two counts of trafficking in meth and possession of marijuana.

She was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

