6/19 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - New on Sunrise, Evansville police need your help looking for a suspect they say shot at someone early Sunday morning.

Officials say it happened on Powell Avenue close to Morton Avenue.

Also in Evansville, police are searching for a suspect they say shot at a person late Saturday night.

They say this shooting happened at the Intersection of Riverside and 41.

Happening Monday, communities across the Tri-State are coming together to celebrate Juneteenth.

We have a look at some of the events that you can attend.

In Grayville, Illinois, the Terrabis recreational marijuana store is now open.

What you need to know before you make the trip.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

