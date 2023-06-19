LPGA Tournament to have significant economic impact on Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Legends of LPGA tournament is less than two weeks away in Dubois County and is set to make an economic impact on the region.

The weekend of June 29 through July 1 is going to be a huge weekend for the Jasper area, as they’re set to host the Senior LPGA Championship at Sultan’s Run Golf Club.

The tournament stands to be a big economic boost for the community, county and surrounding area.

Officials say 74 players will be competing with no cut, meaning all players will be staying and playing the entire time.

For many of the local businesses, the tournament will make for a busy weekend in Jasper and the surrounding area.

“We don’t know exactly how big the crowds will be,” said co-owner and general manager of Sultan’s Run Golf Club, Chris Tretter. “I ordered 6,800 tickets, so we’ll see how that does. Hopefully I didn’t order enough. We’ll still let them in the gate. If we get a couple thousand here a day, that’ll be really good for the tourism in the community. It’s hotels, it’s restaurants. They’ll be coming in here on Saturday, Sunday, doing practice rounds and then doing the qualifier on Monday. We have some really nice metro areas in the region here, so hopefully we see a good draw out of those communities.”

