Lane restrictions planned for I-69 in Gibson Co. for bridge work

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for I-69 in Gibson County.

According to a release, that’s happening Monday, June 19.

They say crews will be restricting driving in the north and southbound lanes of I-69, and will be between State Road 168 and State Road 57.

A release shows the restrictions will allow crews to perform bridge deck overlay operations to six different bridges.

Officials say lanes will be closed first on both north and southbound lanes of traffic at each location. Once work is finished in the driving lanes, crews will switch sides and passing lanes will close in both directions.

Each bridge project is expected to take two weeks to complete. All six projects are expected to be finished by mid-July.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.