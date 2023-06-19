Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Teachers Association files complaint against EVSC

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Teachers Association say a complaint has been filed against the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation on their behalf.

They say it was filed Monday by the Indiana State Teachers Association and the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board.

The complaint alleges that EVSC failed to bargain with ETA before announcing an increase to a Priority Schools Retention Stipend for the 2023–24 school year.

Officials say Indiana statute requires that school corporations bargain with local associations on salary, wages, and salary and wage related fringe benefits.

“Our voices and our communities are stronger when we unite,” said Lori Young, ETA president. “We know when educators’ voices are heard, outcomes for our profession and for our students are improved. We’re asking EVSC to give educators a seat at any table where decisions are made about our profession.”

The filing alleges that EVSC’s failure to bargain the increase to the Priority Schools Retention Stipend constitutes an unfair labor practice and asks IEERB to order EVSC to cease and desist from further unfair practices and require EVSC to pay ETA $5,000 for each unfair practice.

“ETA educators support and advocate for increased pay, and given the opportunity, we may have bargained for a larger or more widespread increase,” said Young. “By unilaterally and illegally modifying our collective bargaining agreement, we are concerned that the actions of EVSC could jeopardize the legality of the payments, and there is no denying that efforts to circumvent the bargaining process diminishes the rights of teachers.”

We have reached out the the EVSC. Officials say they will get back to us.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft
Henderson to host “Back to the 80′s Party” at The Elm

Latest News

41-year-old Layna Brown
Owensboro woman facing trafficking charges, accused of dealing meth
CenterPoint Energy’s Budget Bill customers to receive decrease in bills
73rd annual Union County Fair officially underway
73rd annual Union County Fair officially underway
WFIE Traffic Alert
Lane restrictions planned for I-69 in Gibson Co. for bridge work