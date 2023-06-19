Evansville Teachers Association files complaint against EVSC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Teachers Association say a complaint has been filed against the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation on their behalf.

They say it was filed Monday by the Indiana State Teachers Association and the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board.

The complaint alleges that EVSC failed to bargain with ETA before announcing an increase to a Priority Schools Retention Stipend for the 2023–24 school year.

Officials say Indiana statute requires that school corporations bargain with local associations on salary, wages, and salary and wage related fringe benefits.

“Our voices and our communities are stronger when we unite,” said Lori Young, ETA president. “We know when educators’ voices are heard, outcomes for our profession and for our students are improved. We’re asking EVSC to give educators a seat at any table where decisions are made about our profession.”

The filing alleges that EVSC’s failure to bargain the increase to the Priority Schools Retention Stipend constitutes an unfair labor practice and asks IEERB to order EVSC to cease and desist from further unfair practices and require EVSC to pay ETA $5,000 for each unfair practice.

“ETA educators support and advocate for increased pay, and given the opportunity, we may have bargained for a larger or more widespread increase,” said Young. “By unilaterally and illegally modifying our collective bargaining agreement, we are concerned that the actions of EVSC could jeopardize the legality of the payments, and there is no denying that efforts to circumvent the bargaining process diminishes the rights of teachers.”

We have reached out the the EVSC. Officials say they will get back to us.

