EPD investigating after one person shot near Powell Ave.
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say they are looking for a suspect in a shooting early Sunday morning.
It happened at a home on Powell Avenue, close to Morton Avenue.
According to a report, police say someone outside the home was shot, and the home had several bullet holes.
Authorities say no one inside the house was shot.
A report shows the victim drove themselves to the hospital.
If you have any information on this situation, call the Evansville Police Department.
