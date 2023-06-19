Birthday Club
EPD investigating after one person shot near Powell Ave.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say they are looking for a suspect in a shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened at a home on Powell Avenue, close to Morton Avenue.

According to a report, police say someone outside the home was shot, and the home had several bullet holes.

Authorities say no one inside the house was shot.

A report shows the victim drove themselves to the hospital.

If you have any information on this situation, call the Evansville Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

