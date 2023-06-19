Ellis Park Highlights: The Mighty Beau Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - The second weekend of the “Churchill at Ellis Park” meet, wrapped up Sunday, with another stakes race: this one, with a purse of $225,000, and it’s a good one: the Mighty Beau Stakes.

This is a listed stakes race, and it’s a 5 1/2 furlong sprint, for older horses. Due to a sprinkler issue, this race had to be taken off the turf, though, and then with the consequential scratches, it got pared down to only a three-horse field, but it was still an exciting race.



As they break from the gate, and immediately, the 2, “Yes I Am Free” takes the early lead, but the 5, “Necker Island” is right there and keeping pace, the whole way.



As they come down the stretch, “Necker Island” is on the inside, trying to catch “Yes I Am Free”, and this is a great finish. These two both surging towards the wire, neither one giving in, but “Necker Island” is slowly making up ground, and “Necker Island” does pass “Yes I Am Free”, to win, you guessed it, by a neck. The 6, “Charcoal” was 3rd.

Mitchell Murrill was the winning jockey, for trainer, Chris Hartman.

“He’s pretty versatile, between being close to the pace or coming off of it, but with a horse like the 2, he’s got one speed and that’s go, and I was just thankful I could be right there in striking distance to get home,” said “Necker Island” jockey, Mitchell Murrill.



“He made it tight on us in the turn. This horse loves the rail though,” said “Necker Island” trainer, Chris Hartman. “He’ll run through tight spots, and it got real tight over there near the quarter pole, but Mitchell went through and got the money. He won the 6 1/2 furlong Jeff Hall Stakes here last year, and he has an affinity for the surface for sure.”

Racing continues on Thursday, and just a heads up, first post will be at 11:45 a.m., starting this week.

