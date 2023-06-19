Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Early A.M. Rain

5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain ending early as high temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers as lows dip into the mid-60s.

Tuesday, partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s behind northerly winds. Tuesday night, it will be partly cloudy as lows sink into the mid-60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with a 20% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s behind southerly winds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft
EPD: Shots fired Saturday on Riverside Drive
EPD: Shots fired Saturday on Riverside Drive

Latest News

Scattered rain Father’s Day evening to stretch into Monday
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Scattered rain Father’s Day evening to stretch into Monday
Father's Day to bring scattered showers
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Father’s Day to bring scattered showers