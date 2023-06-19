Early A.M. Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain ending early as high temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers as lows dip into the mid-60s.

Tuesday, partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s behind northerly winds. Tuesday night, it will be partly cloudy as lows sink into the mid-60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with a 20% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s behind southerly winds.

