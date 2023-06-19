Birthday Club
Daily rain possible this week

Entire area needs about 2″ of rainfall
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A somewhat stagnant weather pattern will actually work in favor of the Tri-State this week:  We’ll have a daily chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.   Monday brought significant rainfall to western Kentucky.   Owensboro picked up just over an inch of rain, while Greenville and Madisonville each received about three quarters of an inch.  Evansville Regional Airport had only recorded 3 hundredths of an inch by Monday afternoon.   More showers and storms will likely develop through Monday night and each day this week.   High temperatures will stay below normal each day, generally in the mid 70s to lower 80s.   Rain chances should linger through the week and into the weekend.   For the month, Evansville is about 2″ behind the normal amount of rainfall.   The US Drought Monitor has the entire Tri-State classified as abnormally dry/moderate drought.

