Church sale may close Owensboro soup kitchen

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE)- Unity Fellowship Church is up for sale with an asking price of $1.2 million. It’s closure would also mean the closure of several valuable resources for people in poverty in Owensboro.

Church Trustee Daniel Gillam-Veach told 14 News on Monday that the congregation needs more money to keep the place running, and they rely solely on donations.

“If you can’t financially afford to, we don’t want you to put yourself at risk to donate,” he said. “But every penny counts and right now, we don’t have enough pennies.”

The church has stood for over a hundred years, and the congregation formed decades before that.

Now, the building serves as the home for two religious congregations (Unity Fellowship and a Burmese congregation), a soup kitchen, a food pantry, a thrift store and a substance abuse recovery program.

Gillam-Veach said all of those would be lost if the church is sold.

He said they’d love to keep the place open, and with enough donations, they can.

“Unity Fellowship is an all-inclusive church,” he sadi. “It doesn’t matter who you are when you walk through that door, you’re part of the family... That’s what we hope everyone will see with Unity Fellowship. Whether it’s in this building or church without walls.”

He said that it seems likely they’ll just sell the building.

In that case, he said they would move to virtual church services and the soup kitchen would close.

