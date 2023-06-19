Birthday Club
CenterPoint Energy’s Budget Bill customers to receive decrease in bills

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say due to stable weather and a decrease in energy costs, CenterPoint Energy customers will see decreases in certain areas.

According to a release, the following decrease on customer’s monthly Budget Bills will begin this month:

  • Customers with only electric service will see a decrease in their monthly amount due of approximately nine percent.
  • Combination of electric and natural gas customers will see an approximately 13 percent decrease.
  • Customers with only natural gas service will see an approximately 22 percent decrease in their monthly bills.

According to a release, under the Budget Bill payment plan, a customer’s estimated annual natural gas and/or electric service costs are spread out in equal monthly bill amounts for the year.

Currently, officials say CenterPoint Energy recalculates customers’ Budget Bill amounts annually to verify customers’ original Budget Bill amount remains accurate. The new recalculated amount is based upon the past 12 months of a customer’s energy usage, normal weather and expected natural gas and/or electricity fuel costs.

They say Budget Bill customers may not see as large of a decrease due to the timing of their enrollment or variances in historical consumption.

They also say customers must be in good financial standing to be eligible for Budget Bill. Customers wanting to enroll in Budget Bill can visit CenterPointEnergy.com/IndianaBilling.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

