73rd annual Union County Fair officially underway

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - County fair season has officially begun in Kentucky.

Kicking off first in our Tri-State counties is the 73rd annual Union County fair.

Gates will open Monday at 4:30 p.m. with lots of food and fun at the Sturgis Fairgrounds.

Organizers say the baby and preschool pageants will begin at 5 p.m. with the miss pre-teen pageant to follow at 7 p.m. in the John Arnold Area.

Those in attendance can also catch live music by Tim Rhodes under the pavilion at 6 p.m.

Admission is free Monday night. The Union County Fair ends this Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

