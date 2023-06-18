Scattered rain Father’s Day evening to stretch into Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature peaked in the mid-80s today, and the morning’s cloudy skies will bring rain this afternoon.

Scattered rain will start in the afternoon and roll across the tri-state. The rain will come and go in different areas but will continue across the tri-state overnight and into Monday with isolated rain. The storms will continue throughout Monday until losing steam late Monday evening, though there is a chance of isolated showers continuing into Tuesday.

We can’t rule out the possibility of severe storms, with the most likely hazard being damaging wind.

Temperatures will drop on Monday, with our high peaking in the mid-to-upper 70s. For the rest of the week, our highs will hover in the mid-80s.

