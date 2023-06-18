Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. community gathers in Madisonville to celebrate Juneteenth

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The African American Coalition of Hopkins Co. held their second annual Juneteenth celebration at Dr. Festus Claybon Park Saturday afternoon.

A celebration that Coalition President Bill McReynolds says is centered around unity.

“It’s time for the African American community to come together in unity, love, peace, harmony, to celebrate such an important date,” McReynolds said. “We were just glad to see all those who came out because everyone who needed to be here, they showed up.”

Vendors, small business owners, and the Hopkins Co. community gathered in Madisonville to celebrate freedom, 158 years since the end of slavery.

“It means everything to me, knowing just 158 years ago things were so different, and to be able to celebrate freedom, until you experience it there’s nothing like it,” McReynolds said.

The celebration lasted from 11 a.m. to just after dusk, the night being capped off with a fireworks display.

“What we need to do is take Juneteenth and recognize it as a cultural independence day,” Charles Shepherd said. “When we started to recognize each other as more than just an entity, but as a person.”

Shepherd is a member of the African American Coalition, and agreed with McReynolds in saying the day is focused on community.

“Nobody can divide us,” Shepherd said. “We don’t fall separated, we stand collectively.”

Unity of both young and old, with education becoming an important part of a community Shepherd hopes to continue to celebrate.

“It takes a community to raise these children, to be responsible to these children, to keep this place clean, to be an accountable person yourself,” Shepherd added.

McReynolds says they’ve already begun planning for next year’s festivities, with a goal of expanding their reach with each year’s celebration.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

