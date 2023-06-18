Birthday Club
Henderson to host “Back to the 80′s Party” at The Elm

(Tim / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Elm in Henderson will be hosting the “Back to the 80′s Party” at the end of June.

According to the event Facebook page, the party will be feature DJ JeRcoy playing 80′s music all throughout the night.

Event organizers say the party will take place on June 30 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 120 North Elm Street in Henderson.

Click here for more information on this event.

