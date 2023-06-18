Henderson to host “Back to the 80′s Party” at The Elm

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Elm in Henderson will be hosting the “Back to the 80′s Party” at the end of June.

According to the event Facebook page, the party will be feature DJ JeRcoy playing 80′s music all throughout the night.

Event organizers say the party will take place on June 30 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 120 North Elm Street in Henderson.

Click here for more information on this event.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.