Father’s Day to bring scattered showers

By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our temperature peaked at 84°, only two degrees below our average high for this time of year. The mostly-clear conditions will continue overnight and into tomorrow until scattered showers start Sunday afternoon.

Scattered rain will move across the tri-state starting in the mid-afternoon. We can’t rule out the possibility of severe storms, and the greatest hazard would be damaging wind. The showers will continue in parts of the tri-state into the evening and stretch into Monday. Isolated showers could continue as late as Monday evening, and could even extend into Tuesday.

Our Father’s Day high will be in the upper 80s, then the low-pressure system bringing our rain will also bring down our temperature Monday, all the way to the upper 70s. Our temperature will hover in the lower-to-mid 80s for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

