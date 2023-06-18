EVPL to host ‘Pride Drive-In’ event Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will be hosting the “Pride Drive-In” event at their Oaklyn location Saturday.

Officials say the event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the front lawn of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location on Oaklyn Drive.

The event will feature a family-friendly movie, as well as booths and games hosted by the community resources.

Officials say this is an event for all ages to attend.

