EVPL to host ‘Pride Drive-In’ event Saturday
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will be hosting the “Pride Drive-In” event at their Oaklyn location Saturday.
Officials say the event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the front lawn of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location on Oaklyn Drive.
The event will feature a family-friendly movie, as well as booths and games hosted by the community resources.
Officials say this is an event for all ages to attend.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.